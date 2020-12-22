Puducherry reports 49 fresh coronavirus cases, two fatalities

-

Puducherry added 49 new COVID-19
cases, taking the overall tally to 37,811, while two deaths pushed the fatalities to 629, the government said on Tuesday.
Of the two victims, a man and a woman, the former suffered from comorbidities, it said.
Puducherry and Mahe each reported 23 new cases, while Karikal had two and Yanam one, according to a government release.
As many as 19 people were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 36,822 while active cases stood at 360, the release added.
The case fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.38 per cent respectively, it said.
So far, a little over 4.58 lakh samples have been tested for the virus, with about 4.15 lakh of them turning negative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
