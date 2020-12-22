Dr Reddy's seeks nod from Canada for Favipiravir pills for Covid treatment

-
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Appili Therapeutics and Global Response Aid FZCO (GRA) on Tuesday announced that Dr Reddy's Canada has filed an application on behalf of the consortium for Reeqonus (favipiravir) tablets for acute treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 adult patients.
The application has been filed under Health Canada's Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19, Hyderabad-headquartered pharma major Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
In September, the interim order was signed by Canada's Minister of Health to create a new authorisation pathway that will help expedite the authorisation of drugs and vaccines for COVID-19.
Reeqonus also known as Avigan (favipiravir) tablets have been developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd.
"Dr Reddy's is working closely with Health Canada for an expedited review of the drug application, as speed to market is essential in these unprecedented times. If approved, we look forward to launching this important product soon to benefit the lives and health of COVID-19 patients in Canada," said Vinod Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Canada Inc.
"Reaching patients early in the infection to prevent possible progression into more serious forms of this disease remains a critical unmet need in the COVID-19 treatment landscape," said Dr Armand Balboni, Chief Executive Officer, Appili Therapeutics.
"Our role remains to design rigourous trials to obtain the data that identify COVID-19 patients that may benefit from Reeqonus. We look forward to working with our partners in providing information to Health Canada with the goal of advancing this important innovation for patients."
"Our outreach to Canada is a part of our global efforts to play an active role in addressing the COVID-19 situation. The filing is a testimony to our commitment of bringing a potential solution to COVID-19 for the Canadian population," said Mitch Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GRA.
--IANS
ms/in/kr
