Puducherry sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases, records seven deaths

There was a slight dip in



COVID-19 cases in Puducherry on Sunday, with the Union Territory recording 402 cases and seven deaths, taking the caseload to 1,12,528 and the toll to 1,684.

The UT had reported 442 cases on Saturday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 809 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the active cases to 5,331.

In all, 1,05,513 have recovered from the disease so far.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions accounted for three deaths each and Mahe, one, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

A total of 8,724 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far was 11.64 lakh, he said.

The positivity rate stood at 4.61 per cent.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 per cent and 93.77 per cent respectively.

Kumar said 36,407 health care workers and 22,642 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

The Department has so far inoculated 2.10 lakh people under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)