Puducherry election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; All you need to know

Puducherry election 2021: Full schedule

-Date of issue of gazette notification: March 12

-Last date of nomination: March 19

-Scrutiny of nomination: March 20

-Last date of withdrawal of candidature: March 22

-Dates of polling: April 6

-Date of counting: May 2

Puducherry is a Union Territory (UT), which has a legislative assembly. The UT has an elected chief minister and a nominated Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Until February 22, Velu Narayanasamy served as the 10th chief minister of the UT and former IPS officer and leader Kiran Bedi as the Leutentent governor. The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, was given the additional charge of the UT after Bedi was removed from the post.

The assembly has 33 seats in total. Out of these 33, three are nominated and the rest are directly elected. The majority mark is 16 to form the government.



Poducherry was a French territory until 1954. The UT is surrounded by Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The French influence is still intact. The most spoken language is Tamil which is native to almost 88% of the population. It is followed by Telugu, Malayalam, Urdu, and Hindi. The major religions in the state are Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam. The UT was named after the largest district which is Poducherry. The other 3 districts are Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe.

Congress, which will be looking to clinch power in the UT again, will be fighting the election in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The alliance also has some smaller parties, including the Left parties.

Meanwhile, the is in alliance with All India N R Congress, DMK’s rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and other smaller parties.



Actor- politician Kamal Hassan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be contesting in the elections.

A Tamil Nationalist Party, Naam Tamilar Katchi, is also in the fray.