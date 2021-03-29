Pune district reports 8,292 new coronavirus cases, tally at 514,639

-
ALSO READ
Pune coronavirus update: 2,390 new cases take district tally to 291,638
Pune coronavirus update: 1,795 new cases, 40 deaths reported in district
Maharashtra hotels, resorts get lockdown blues as Covid-19 curbs return
Pune reports 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; 35 more die of infection
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
Punedistrict in Maharashtra has
reported the highest number of 8,292 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,14,639, a health official said on Sunday.
He said the death toll reached 9,842 with 42 more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection.
A total of 2,107 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.
"Of these 8,292 cases, 4,426 cases were reported from the PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,59,112 patients. A total of 2,275 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad which so far reported 1,34,541 infections," the official said.
The number of cases from rural areas, civil hospital andthe Punecantonment board areas has increased to 1,20,986, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU