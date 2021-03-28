Maharashtra sees highest one-day spike of 40,414 Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
28,699 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 132 deaths
55 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt
UP joins Covid vaccination marathon, inoculates 21,000 health workers
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
Covid-19 test in Mumbai malls; tighter norms for halls and offices
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported
40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875, the state health department said.
The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.
With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181, it said.
Mumbai also reported the highest number of new cases in a day on Sunday, by adding 6,933 infections, taking its overall tally to 3,98,724.
With eight more deaths, Mumbai's fatality count rose to 11,653, the department said.
In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453.
The state is now left with 3,25,901 active cases, the department added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU