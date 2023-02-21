JUST IN
Punjab Budget session from March 3; Budget to be presented on March 10
How many times did Parliament discuss Speaker's conduct: SC to Thackeray
Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A being executed at Rs 1,367 cr: Gadkari
First batch of 100 students inducted into All India Institute of Ayurveda
Hailstorm, lightning lash Shimla and surrounding areas; visibility plunges
NGT forms panel on land subsidence in Jammu and Kasmir's Doda district
SC credibility cannot be eroded by individuals' statements, says HC
Two-thirds of NTC consumers were from semi-urban areas in 2021: Report
Bangladesh demands Bangla be adopted as UN's official language
Residents of 'unsafe' buildings in subsidence-hit Karnaprayag to be shifted
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
How many times did Parliament discuss Speaker's conduct: SC to Thackeray
icon-arrow-left
Tamil Nadu to revisit policy on cyber security: IT Minister Mano Thangaraj
Business Standard

Punjab Budget session from March 3; Budget to be presented on March 10

CM Bhagwant Mann's government will present its Budget for financial year 2023-24 on March 10 as the Budget session of the 16th Punjab Assembly will be held from March 3 to March 24

Topics
Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government will present its Budget for financial year 2023-24 on March 10 as the Budget session of the 16th Punjab Assembly will be held from March 3 to March 24, it was announced on Tuesday.

This was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the Cabinet authorised the Governor to convene the session, as per Article 174 of the Constitution.

As per the schedule, the budget session will commence on March 3 at 10 a.m. with Governor's address followed by obituary references at 2 p.m.

The motion of thanks and discussion on Governor's Address will take place on March 6, while the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for 2022-23 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 will be held on March 7, followed by legislative business.

Non-official business will be held on March 9 and Budget estimates for year 2023-24 will be presented before the House on March 10, followed by general discussion on the budget.

The general discussion on the Budget estimates for year 2023-24 will resume at 10 a.m. on March 11 till its conclusion and voting.

Non-official business will be conducted at 10 am on March 22, followed by the legislative business on March 24 after which the House will be adjourned sine-die.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post-facto approval to the officers committee constituted by the Finance Department to formulate the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the old pension scheme in Punjab.

With a view to provide houses at affordable prices to the lower income group in the state, the Cabinet also gave green signal to notify the Affordable Colony Policy, 2023.

The Cabinet also gave nod to convert 101 temporary posts of District and Sessions Judge or Additional District and Sessions Judges into permanent posts to strengthen the judicial system.

--IANS

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU