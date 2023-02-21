JUST IN
Business Standard

First batch of 100 students inducted into All India Institute of Ayurveda

Dean Dr Sujata Kadam said AIIA-Goa is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush

Topics
AYUSH | Ayurveda

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Ayurvedic medicine image via Shutterstock.
Ayurvedic medicine

The first batch of 100 students for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course was inducted into the newly built All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, on Tuesday.

The setup at Dhargal is a satellite centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi and offers preventive, diagnostic, and healthcare facilities apart from providing 14 undergraduate academic courses, said officials.

Dean Dr Sujata Kadam said AIIA-Goa is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush. What makes it special is that the organisation is a tertiary care institute that works with modern tools and techniques, said the dean.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:13 IST

