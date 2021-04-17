Punjab CM Amarinder Singh expresses shock at mass shooting incident in US

-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock on Saturday at a mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the US that killed eight people, including four Sikhs.
"Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief," Singh said in a tweet.
Four Sikhs, including three women, were among the eight people who were killed in the Indianapolis incident.
Brandon Scott Hole (19) and a former employee at the facility in Indianapolis carried out the mass shooting late on Thursday, before allegedly committing suicide.
About 90 per cent of the workers at the delivery service facility in Indianapolis are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the Sikh community.
