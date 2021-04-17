Four Sikhs among eight killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in US

Four Sikhs, including three women, were among eight people who were killed in a at a FedEx facility in the US state of Indiana staffed by a large number of Indian-American employees, shocking the community leaders who appealed to President Joe Biden to tackle the growing hate crimes and gun violence in the country.

The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, a former employee. He allegedly died by suicide after the shooting on late Thursday night at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis. He was last employed by FedEx in 2020.

Hole was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit suicide by cop", the bureau said on Friday.

This is the worst Sikh massacre in the US after the Oak Creek Gurdwara in Wisconsin on August 5, 2012, where seven members of the community were killed.

About 90 per cent of the workers at this delivery service facility are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the Sikh community.

"This is very heart-breaking. The Sikh community is devastated by this tragic incident," community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa told PTI over the phone after meeting family members of the employees of the FedEx facility.

Late Friday night, the Marion County Coroner's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of the victims.

Four victims who belong to the Sikh community are: Amarjeet Johal (66), Jaswinder Kaur (64), Amarjit Skhon (48) and Jaswinder Singh (68). The first three deceased are women.

Other victims include Karli Smith, Alexander Matt, Samaria Blackwell and John White.

Another Sikh community member, Harpreet Singh Gill, 45, was hit by a bullet near the eye and is now in hospital.

The IMPD said the coroner's office will determine the causes of death after autopsies are completed.

US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed condolences over the tragic killings.

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night, Biden said in a statement.

Biden issued a proclamation in honour of the deceased. He ordered that the flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all federal buildings.

Visiting Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, at the start of his bilateral meeting with Biden at the White House expressed his condolences to the victims and his sympathies to the families.

Innocent citizens must not be exposed to any such violence. Freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are the universal values that link and are prevalent in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

Khalsa said community members are in touch with the officials.

"Post 9/11, the Sikh community has suffered a lot. It is high time that strong measures be taken to bring an end to such mass shootings. Enough is enough," he said. Indiana has about 10,000 members of the Sikh community. Community leaders, like Khalsa, are engaged in philanthropic and charitable activities.

We have families in our country that are grieving the loss of their family members because of gun violence. There is no question that this violence must end. And we are thinking of the families that lost their loved ones, Vice President Harris told reporters.

The shooter allegedly turned his weapon on himself before law enforcement arrived at the scene. FedEx has confirmed that he was a former employee at the Indianapolis facility. No further information was released.

The Indian Embassy in the US has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the "shocking" mass shooting incident.

India's Consul General in Chicago, Amit Kumar, spoke to the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett, who assured full support.

We are closely monitoring the situation and remain ready to provide all possible assistance, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Friday night.

Khalsa said: This should be a wake-up call for the entire country, in particular, the and Asian Americans, against whom there has been a sudden spurt in hate crimes."



Not ruling out the possibility of a hate crime, Khalsa said community leaders are meeting on Saturday to discuss the tragic incident and the way forward.

We request the president of the United States that he needs to come forward and be serious about hate crimes, especially against the Sikh community because they are very vulnerable due to their appearance and look, he said.

The president should take it seriously -- gun controls, automatic semi-automatic guns -- they are very lethal, he said.

We are deeply saddened by this latest killing in Indianapolis. It is very troubling to hear random mass shootings taking place in America almost every week. This kind of senseless killing and gun violence needs to stop, Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education, told PTI.

I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, said Komal Chohan.

We are still working to identify others who were injured and killed on Thursday night. I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatised. My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere, she said.

Although began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago, the first gurdwara was established in 1999. In the last two decades, the Sikh population around Indianapolis has experienced significant growth; today, there are 10 gurdwaras across the state and an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 Sikh Americans who have made Indiana their home.

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of eight FedEx employees following the tragic shooting at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. This FedEx facility was staffed by a large number of Asian Indian Sikh employees. I am saddened to know that at least four of those killed are members of the Indianapolis Sikh community, said Democratic leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria.

Meanwhile, the AAPI Victory Alliance has demanded an immediate investigation into whether or not these shootings were racially biased.

