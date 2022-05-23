Punjab CM calls for direct flights from Mohali airport to US, Canada

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Punjab Police probing explosion in Mohali, culprit won't be spared: CM Mann
Punjab govt committed to stop 'brain drain,' says CM Bhagwant Mann
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the state civil aviation department to immediately tie up with the Centre for direct flights to countries like the US and Canada from the international airport here.
At present, only two international flights are operational from the airport to Dubai and Sharjah.
Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the civil aviation department, Mann said a large number of people from the state are settled in countries like the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand and Australia.
This initiative will facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled abroad to visit their native places in the state in a seamless manner, he said.
To give an impetus to the agro and food processing industry in the state, Mann also asked the department to immediately start cargo flights from the international airport, according to an official release.
The chief minister said this step will go a long way in giving much-needed boost to the export of food products across the globe and especially in supplementing income of state farmers manifold through this farmer-friendly initiative.
Mann also asked the department to immediately convene a meeting with the Haryana civil aviation department for evolving a broad consensus on naming the international airport here as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport.
The CM also underscored the need to set up an international civil enclave at Halwara to be operational at the earliest so that the trade and industrial activities in the vicinity of Ludhiana could get a major boost.
Stressing the need to streamline the functioning of the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council (PSCAC), Mann also asked the secretary, civil aviation, to work out modalities for giving preference to the state youth in imparting flying training.
This council will be instrumental in providing flying training to the local youth as per international standards, said Mann.
Earlier, they had to get flying training from other parts of the country and even abroad by spending huge money but now they would be provided with this facility at affordable rates within their own state, he said.
He also asked the department to intensify its efforts for the upgrade of the system for facilitating the flying operations in low visibility conditions, especially during dense fog in winter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU