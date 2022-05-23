Andhra Pradesh joins WEF's global network of advanced manufacturing hubs

-
ALSO READ
WEF brings Open Forum back for public at Davos after a hiatus of over 2 yrs
PM Modi at Davos introduces 'P3 movement' for climate change commitments
What did Indian PM and the Chinese President say at Davos?
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
World Economic Forum 2022: Who's visiting Davos and what's the agenda?
-
Andhra Pradesh has joined the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs (AMHUBs) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The state government and WEF exchanged the platform partnership on "Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains".
An agreement to this effect was signed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of WEF which began at Davos on Sunday. Officials from both sides inked the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
AMHUBs engages regional production ecosystems, including stakeholders from public and private sectors, academia and civil society to support the development and scaling of local efforts aimed at preparing industry for the future of manufacturing and production. It highlights and amplifies regional success stories at the global level through the WEF's platform for shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and value Chains
The project disseminate and distil global learnings from the WEF's efforts to regional hubs so they can learn from a global pool of experiences and identify tangible action areas
The chief minister held discussion with Pedro Gomez Head of Shaping the Future of Mobility and D. Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF. They briefed on Shaping the Future of Mobility and "Moving India" initiative of which Andhra Pradesh is the first state selected.
Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need for modernisation of manufacturing sector to make the state as a manufacturing hub with focus on green energy, and advocated about key infrastructure and port-led industrialisation while there was appreciation for the education and health policies being pursued by the government and the state was seen as a potential area for investments.
The chief minister discussed the evolution of green mobility and challenges associated with the battery disposal to ensure the transition to green mobility is net zero. He discussed ideas where renewable energy sources could be integrated with electric mobility charging infrastructure and also to generate green hydrogen to make the transition greener and enable sustainable manufacturing.
--IANS
ms/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU