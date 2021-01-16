Punjab coronavirus update: 14 more deaths, 176 fresh cases recorded

-
Fourteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,499 in Punjab on Saturday while 176 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,366, a medical bulletin issued here said.
There are currently 2,578 active cases in the state, it said.
Of the new cases, Mohali reported29 new cases, Patiala 23 and Jalandhar 20.
A total of 322 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,62,289, as per bulletin.
Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 42,18,130 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.
