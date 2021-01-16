Punjab coronavirus update: 14 more deaths, 176 fresh cases recorded

Fourteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,499 in on Saturday while 176 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,366, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are currently 2,578 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported29 new cases, Patiala 23 and Jalandhar 20.

A total of 322 patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,62,289, as per bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 42,18,130 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)