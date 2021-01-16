Covid vaccination: 16k personnel at over 3k centers give Day 1 a good start

-
A nation-wide roll-out of Coivd-19 vaccine launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. This is the largest coronavirus vaccination drive in the world.
Adequate quantities of vaccines and logistics were ensured at all Covid-19 Vaccination session sites across the country.
In this massive vaccination drive two types of Covid-19 vaccines supplied — Covishield vaccine (Serum Institute of India Ltd) supplied to all states and Union Territoriess, and Covaxin vaccine (Bharat Biotech International Ltd) supplied to 12 States.
A total of 3,351 sessions of vaccinaton were held wherein 165,714 beneficiaries got vaccinated according to the provisional reports. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the immunisation session sites. No post-vaccination hospitalisation was reported during the day. Some issues were reported in Co-Win digital platform in updating the beneficiary list.
