JUST IN
'Mastermind' among 5 arrested in Bihar's Saran hooch tragedy case
Air pollution sources to be tracked on real-time basis in Delhi: Kejriwal
SJVN to set up 100 MW wind energy project with Rs 700-crore investment
NHRC notice to Maha govt, 8 district collectors over rise in child marriage
The age of the Metro: How the system failed to induce behavioural change
Sikkim should showcase organic farming expertise to G20 delegates: Chamling
10th North East Festival begins with promise to boost MSME sector in region
Wheat acreage up 3.18% at 31.2 million ha so far; crop prospects bright
No Covid-19 curbs in Goa till Jan 2, says CM as govt advises precautions
India doing fine, don't expect surge in cases due to XBB, BF.7: Virologist
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP CM takes stock of law and order situation, assesses Covid preparedness
icon-arrow-left
Union Cabinet revises OROP for defence personnel, family pensioners
Business Standard

Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations

Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special operation at vulnerable locations, including railway stations and bus stands, to search and round-up suspicious persons for verification

Topics
Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

punjab police
Representative image of Punjab police

Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special operation at vulnerable locations, including railway stations and bus stands, to search and round-up suspicious persons for verification.

The special drive -- Operation Eagle -- was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav, an official statement said.

"Apart from checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 500 well-coordinated strong 'nakas' (checkpoints) involving over 5,000 police personnel, were also set-up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public," it said.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 11 am to 4 pm with officers from the ranks of additional directors general, inspectors general and deputy inspectors general from Punjab Police headquarters deputed to supervise the operation in each police district.

All commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers for the operation to lay strong 'nakas' at district/city sealing points.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who supervised the operation at SAS Nagar (Mohali), said these drives were part of basic policing.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicles during the operation," he added.

Shukla said such operations would continue until the menace of drugs and gangsters in the state was brought to an end.

Such operations will also help the police show its presence on the ground and boost the common person's confidence, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU