Punjab registers 62 fresh coronavirus cases, death toll at 16,616

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab sees 41 new cases and 2 deaths
Amarinder to attend Sidhu's inauguration as Punjab Congress chief on Friday
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Punjab govt to re-open schools for all classes from August 2: Officials
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
-
One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 62 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,03,638, according to a medical bulletin.
The sole death reported on Thursday was from Ludhiana. This took the overall toll to 16,616, also including one death case which was not reported earlier, said the bulletin.
Among fresh cases, Ferozepur reported 30 cases, followed by 12 in Mohali and five each in Hoshiarpur and Patiala.
The number of active cases stood at 378.
Meanwhile, 31 more people recovered from the infection, taking the total number to 5,86,644, according to the bulletin.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported four COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, official said that during the reconciliation of data by the health department, 256 deaths which were not reported earlier have been added to the toll figure. With this, the overall fatality in Chandigarh now stands at 1,076.
Out of the 256 deaths, 159 were part of the Covid-positive cases and the same has been reduced from the cumulative discharge figure and remaining 97 deaths have been included in cumulative positive cases, according to the medical bulletin.
The total count stood at 65,616 while the number of people recovered is 64,477, it further said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU