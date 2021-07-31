Punjab govt to re-open schools for all classes from August 2: Officials

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Imran says Pak seeks to enhance trade ties with Sri Lanka through CPEC
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
-
Schools in Punjab will re-open for all classes from August 2, as per an order issued by the state government.
The order also lays emphasis on adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behavior inside the school premises.
Earlier on March 12 this year, the Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all classes due to a surge in Covid cases in the state.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 544 active Covid cases in the state while 5,82,217 patients have recovered and 16,292 patients have died due to the disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU