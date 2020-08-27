Punjab to collectively move apex court for NEET, JEE exams deferment

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked his Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a deferment of the NEET and JEE exams being conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A directive on this was issued on Wednesday by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with Chief Ministers of seven opposition-ruled states.

There was no time to take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of deferment of exams, said Amarinder Singh in response to a suggestion to this effect.

"Let us all get together to move the Supreme Court for postponement of the exams, which are threatening the lives of lakhs of students," he said.

With exams being held online around the world, the Chief Minister suggested that the JEE and NEET and other professional exams like medical and law could also be held online and there was no need to put the students at risk.

The Chief Minister told the meeting that even on the issue of the mandatory final-term exams for colleges and universities, despite repeated pleas and reminders, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had failed to take cognisance of his government's concerns.

"How can we have exams with Covid projected to peak in the state in September?" he asked, adding, "I also want students to take exams and pass too, but how can I do this in the midst of the crisis?"

