JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August

JEE Main, NEET dates announced: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced new dates for joint entrance exam (JEE) Main and NEET 2020 exams. These exams, originally meant to be conducted in May-end, had to be rescheduled in view of the Covid-19 crisis, and the nationwide lockdown in force to contain the spread of coronavirus.



The JEE Main 2020 exam will be held in multiple sessions between July 18 and July 23, 2020. The dates for 2020 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be held in August.

Over 900,000 candidates have registered for the exam, while 1.5 million students have applied for NEET 2020, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The HRD minister also said that the dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 exams would be announced soon.



About the exam



The JEE Main exam is a national undergraduate-led entrance test held across India for admission to various engineering and architecture courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), centrally-funded technical institutes (CFTIs), and various other private institutions that takes JEE score as their benchmarks. JEE Advanced, likewise, is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.