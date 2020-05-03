Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the said on Sunday that fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5.

The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced to contain the Covid-19 spread.



ALSO READ: LIVE: Forces boost morale of corona warriors, PM Modi says great gesture

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minsiter 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.