Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the Covid-19 spread

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of students coming out after taking the 'National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry said on Sunday that fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5.

The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown announced to contain the Covid-19 spread.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.
First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 17:58 IST

