Punjab to give Rs 1,500 per acre to paddy growers who use direct seeding

The government on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to each of the sowing through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique.

In his announcement, Chief Minister also said the can start sowing through the DSR technique from May 20.

“The government's big decision is that a farmer who sows through direct seeding will get Rs 1,500 per acre as financial assistance,” said Mann in a video message here.

Under the DSR technique, paddy seeds are drilled into the field with the help of a machine that does seeding of rice and spray of herbicide simultaneously.

According to the traditional method, first young paddy plants are raised by in nurseries and then these plants are uprooted and transplanted in a muddy field.