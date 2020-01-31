Pvt sector to get 70% of upcoming space projects worth up to $1.6 bn: Isro

Nearly 70 per cent of the upcoming space programmes, estimated at $1.5-1.6 billion, are likely to go to private industry, a senior (Isro) official said.

The development comes at a time when is planning to increase the number of launches for domestic (civilian, defence, and private sector) and for international customers.

In the last 25 years, the space agency has launched more than 50 polar satellite launch (PSLV) rockets, and in the next five years wants to launch 50 more, said T V Haridas, deputy director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananathapuram. VSSC is the centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of

PSLV’s launch rate success is 96 per cent, with 48 out of 50 mission getting completed.

Speaking on the sidelines of Edge 2020, the Space Technology Conclave at Thiruvananthapuram, Haridas said that the government cleared 30 PSLV missions. The missions are valued at around $870 million. Another 10 geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) launches are approved and they are valued at around $600 million.

The government and Isro have been encouraging private sector to participate in the vehicle assembling so that the space agency can spend its time in developing applications for country's need.

"Nearly 70 per cent of the total value will go to industry, including materials, fabrication etc.," said Haridas.

Isro's new commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd has called for Expressions of Interest (EoI) from domestic private sector to make five PSLV rockets. An Indian industry consortium will be responsible for the end-to-end realisation of the solid and liquid fuel-powered stages/engines of the rocket/PSLV.

PSLV is Isro's workhorse. It places satellites into Low Earth Orbit and has is capable of carrying multiple satellites and putting them into different orbits.

Upon successful and satisfactory completion of realisation of the first lot of five PSLVs, NewSpace India/Isro will enhance the scope for realisation of PSLV’s to 12 numbers per annum, under a separate contract.

The private industry will use Isro's existing supply chain.

After 2021, PSLV will be manufactured only by companies. A consortium of L&T and HAL will be the prime contractors. The rest of the ecosystem plays under them.

Isro will no longer procure various parts from 200-plus suppliers and assemble the vehicle. That job will now be entrusted to these two of these companies with help from other current eco partners.

All solids and interstage in future would stay with L&T. The liquid along with tankages would be with HAL. Godrej will become a tier-I supplier to HAL, while Walchand will become a tier-I supplier to L&T.

The first launch of PSLV completely built by industries is planned in 2021, said Isro officials.