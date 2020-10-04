Quad nations to focus on ways to thwart China's aggression In Indo-Pacific

Amid the surge in China's illegal activities in the Indo-Pacific region, the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of India, Japan, and the will focus on the next steps to be taken to thwart Beijing's moves.

The meeting takes place at a time when is showing its willingness to use its military and economic heft to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and Eurasian areas.

In recent months, the stance on has hardened, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

On July 23, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo delivered a remarkable speech where he proposed the formal termination of 40 years of US policy of engagement with Beijing, which had been premised on the hope that would change from within, as it integrated with the global economy.

"We, the freedom-loving nations of the world, must induce China to change, just as President (Richard) Nixon wanted. We must induce China to change in more creative and assertive ways because Beijing's actions threaten our people and our prosperity. We must start by changing how our people and our partners perceive the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo observed.

On September 16, US Congressman Tom Tiffany introduced a bill urging Washington to put an end to the "one China" policy, resume formal relations with Taiwan, and begin negotiations on US-Taiwan Free Trade Agreement. In a press release, the Congressman criticised former US President Jimmy Carter for suddenly severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979, "without legislative approval".

India-China relations hit a new low with the military stand-off in the Galwan Valley after some PLA soldiers attacked Indian Army personnel resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

In recent weeks following Shinzo Abe's resignation from the post of Prime Ministership, has hardened its stance on China.

After he stepped down, Abe visited Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japan's war dead. The visits by Japan's leaders to the shrine have previously interpreted as a lack of remorse for Tokyo's militaristic past, which included invasion into China.

Abe's brother, Nobuo Kishi, who is the Defence Minister in Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, told reporters after his appointment that China's "rapid military build-up is a serious concern".

His appointment has upset China, as Kishi is known for his deep and extensive links with Taiwan.

In the past, Kishi has viewed that should consider arming itself with nuclear weapons if needed due to the changing international security landscape.