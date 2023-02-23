JUST IN
Business Standard

Quality Control for cotton good for industry, says Aditya Birla official

The Quality Control Order for mandatory certification of cotton bales is good for the Indian industry as there is a need to improve the quality of cotton

Topics
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd | Cotton price | Global cotton production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Quality Control Order for mandatory certification of cotton bales is good for the Indian industry as there is a need to improve the quality of cotton exported from the country, according to an Aditya Birla Group official.

"If they have done anything on quality control it is good for the industry. Cotton is an internationally traded commodity and India is the largest producer of cotton in the world. So obviously, you need to improve the quality of cotton which is exported out of the country. It must meet international standards," Thomas Varghese, Business Head - Textiles at Aditya Birla Group, said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an Assocham Summit here on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday said it has approved the Quality Control Order for mandatory certification of cotton bales to augment the supply of good quality cotton to the textile industry.

A day before, the decision was taken at the fifth interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group here to review the progress of initiatives for cotton value chain.

Minister for Textiles and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal presided over the meeting. He pointed out that the quality of Indian cotton fibre is beneficial for farmers and industry both.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 17:47 IST

