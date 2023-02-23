Russia-Ukraine crisis to have impact on G20 proceedings: EU Ambassador

Europe understands India's position in continuing with procurement of crude oil from Russia and it appreciates New Delhi's overall stand on the Ukraine conflict, Ambassador of European Union Ugo Astuto said on Thursday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.

With India set to host a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of states after five days, Astuto also said it is not a "business as usual situation" and the crisis will have an impact on the proceedings of the grouping.

At the same time, the envoy asserted that the European Union trusts the Indian presidency of to make the proceedings productive in that respect.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the ambassador of the 27-nation European Union said the Indian voice on the conflict is an influential one and that there is appreciation in Europe of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that it is not time for war.

"When it comes to G20, inevitably we are not in a business-as-usual situation and this will have an impact on . But we trust the Indian presidency to make the proceedings of G20 productive in that respect. We will support the Indian presidency as much as we can," he said.

Europe has been solidly backing Ukraine in the face of the war that according to a UN estimate left over 7,000 civilians dead and thousands of others injured.

Astuto said there is an understanding in Europe about India's continuing procurement of crude oil from Russia.

"I think we all in Europe understand and respect the constraints of India when it comes to procurement of energy for its people," he said, adding the G7 price cap on Russian crude is working for many countries including India.

The G7 price cap that came into effect in December stops countries from paying more than USD 60 a barrel to Russia for oil procurement with an aim to stop Moscow profiting from its oil exports.

"It is working for all the countries that need to get supplies from the world market. As opposed to the past when we have seen dramatic increase in oil prices, today the prices are down to the pre-crisis level. And it is not by chance," he said.

The ambassador described India's voice on the crisis as "influential".

"The Indian voice is a very influential voice. We have much appreciated the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the fact that it is not the time for war and we have seen India trying to exert its influence on a number of occasion including when the moment came to arrange some sort of an agreement to have grains exported from Ukraine through the Black Sea," he said.

In a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, Modi said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion and has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The grain agreement was signed following months of negotiations to primarily facilitate the export of around 20 million tonnes of wheat, maize and other grains from Ukraine.

Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia blocked maritime access to the Ukrainian ports that resulted in a total halt in the export of millions of tons of grains from that country triggering a global food crisis.

"I think the position of India is important and well appreciated. What we asked all partners of the international community is to come together for the defence of the UN charter," Astuto said.

He also pointed out about India extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine on several occasions.

"So we have already seen India remaining active and rightly so as India is an influential voice," Astuto said.

He said India's G20 presidency has presented a very ambitious programme and some of the points on the topical issues are very close to consensus.

Astuto cited climate change, digital transition, and ways to achieve the sustainable development goals as major areas of deliberations at the G20.

"It's a fact that we need to inject further momentum into the global pursuit of sustainable development goals if we want to respect our target of 2030. We will be happy to cooperate with the Indian presidency of G20.

"The problem remains that we are not in a business as usual situation. The war in Europe is due to an illegal aggression and this will have an impact also on the proceedings of the G20. We are ready to help the Presidency, but we must also recognise the effect on the ground," he said.

Astuto said everybody in the West is supporting Ukraine "very solidly".

"It is further evidence of the fact that the US and its allies NATO, the European Union and Europe are all with Ukraine," he said.

"We understand that for Ukraine, it is an existential fight. If the Russians stop fighting, the war is over and Russia will remain a major power in Europe. If Ukranians stop fighting, the very existence of Ukraine as an independent sovereign country is in jeopardy," he said.

