SC allows leaked docs in Rafale review petition, rejects Centre's objection

In a blow to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the SC dismissed its objections and held that leaked documents in the Rafale case will be admissible in review petitions. This was a unanimous verdict. The SC said that the petitions will be dealt with on merit.



The petitions have been filed against the SC's December 14 judgement refusing to order probe in procuring 36 from France.



The apex court dismissed Centre's preliminary objections seeking review of earlier judgment giving clean chit to the Union Government in

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi pronounced the verdict.

On March 14, the apex court had reserved verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on admissibility of privileged documents annexed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie as also activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan in their review petition against the top court's December 14 judgement that dismissed all petitions against the Rafale jet deal.

"Only after we decide the preliminary objection raised by the Centre, we will go into other aspect of the review petitions," the bench said, adding that "only if we overrule the preliminary objection, we will go into other details".

The Centre had claimed privilege over documents pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and said those documents cannot be considered in evidence as per Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre had contended that no one can produce them in the court without the permission of the department concerned as those documents are also protected under the Official Secrets Act and their disclosure is exempted under the Right to Information Act as per Section 8(1)(a).