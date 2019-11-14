- Sabarimala verdict LIVE updates: SC to review its judgment, Kerala on edge
Rafale verdict LIVE: SC to give judgment on Rahul's 'chowkidar chor' remark
Rafale deal verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will review its judgment in the Rafale deal, which gave clean chit to Narendra Modi-led government
Rafale fighter jet
Rafale verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its verdict today on review pleas challenging its Rafale deal judgment.
The verdict will be delivered by a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph.
The Supreme Court on December 14 last year had dismissed petitions seeking court-monitored probe of the jet deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process. The top court had also said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing of fighter planes.
The apex court is also scheduled to pronounce its verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi had made the remarks on April 10, the day the apex court had dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections over admissibility of certain documents for supporting the review petitions against the December 14 last year verdict in the Rafale case.
