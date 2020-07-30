JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Herd immunity in India only in pockets, can be short-lived: Scientists
Business Standard

Rahul calls for immediate release of Saifuddin Soz from 'illegal detention'

"The illegal detention of political leaders with absolutely no basis damages the fabric of our nation. Mr Soz must be released at once," Gandhi tweeted

Topics
Saifuddin Soz | Rahul Gandhi | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Saifuddin Soz. Photo: ANI
The former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president on Thursday said that he has decided to sue the government for his

Calling for the immediate release of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said "illegal" detention of political leaders damages the fabric of the country.

Soz has alleged that he has been detained in his house since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The illegal detention of political leaders with absolutely no basis damages the fabric of our nation. Mr Soz must be released at once," Gandhi tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took on record the Jammu and Kashmir administration's statement that former Union minister Soz was never placed under detention and disposed of his wife's plea seeking his release.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president on Thursday said that he has decided to sue the government for his "unlawful" house arrest.

Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the Jammu and Kashmir situation and detention of political leaders since August 5 last year.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 20:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU