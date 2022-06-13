Rahul Gandhi ED row: Cong moves NHRC, files complaint against Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
Incorrect to generalise human rights violated due to AFSPA: NHRC chief
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
US monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India, says Blinken
-
The Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Congress on Monday moved National Human Right Commission (NHRC) alleging that Delhi Police forcefully and illegally detained the advocates who were present at the spot to assist the Congress Party to render legal help and to protect constitutional rights.
The complaint stated that the lawyers were not a part of the protest and were performing their professional duty towards the Congress party.
Advocate Sunil Kumar, Chairman Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Party (DPCC) seeks NHRC to investigate the same, take stern action against the erred police officials and save the lives and limbs of the advocates falsely implicated in the above-mentioned facts and circumstances.
The complaint also mentioned that the advocates were in robes showing that they were doing their professional duty and were not part of the protest. The advocates informed the police that they were there to render legal help to the congress party, but the police took them in custody, stated the complaint.
The complaint further alleges that during the custody of the advocates, the police officials harassed them, which is an illegal, unethical and unconstitutional act on the part of the police.
Protests are being staged by Congress workers in several parts of the country as the ED quizzes MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU