Rahul Gandhi greets people on Independence day, share Nehru's quote

Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, Rahul also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition

Rahul Gandhi | Jawaharlal Nehru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, he also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition.

"'To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.' Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted.

On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, "Let us enter the 76th year of Independence with new energy and positive thinking and take the country forward on the path of development. Jai Hind."

At midnight, the party tweeted, "75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 10:38 IST

