Rahul's address in Delhi, Jet Airways, Sabarimala temple: Today's top news

Before you start the day, take a look at some of the major events in the countrythat might make headlines today. From rescue plan to verdict, here are some important news events scheduled for Monday that will be keenly watched through the day.



1. Etihad board to take up rescue plan today

The rescue plan will be taken up for approval by the board of Etihad Airways today. The plan will see a major rejig in the promoters’ shareholding. According to the finalised resolution plan, Jet Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal’s stake will come down to 17 per cent from the current 51 per cent, sources in the know said. As sought by Jet’s joint venture partner Etihad, Goyal will step down from the board.

Naresh Goyal will shed his stake to 17 per cent in the Jet bailout plan, while lenders will hold 30%. Etihad will own 24.9 per cent in Jet, marginally raising from its stake from the present 24 per cent. Read on...

2. Delhi Court to consider JNU sedition chargesheet

A Delhi Court said it would begin hearing the sedition case filed against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others today.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat also said the court would proceed with the matter even if the Delhi government did not sanction the prosecution of the accused. Read on...

3. case verdict today

A special Investigation Agency (NIA) court said it would pronounce verdict in the 2007 case on March 11. On February 18, 2007, a blast in the Samjhauta Express that connects India and Pakistan had killed 68 people, mostly Pakistani nationals. Read on...

4. to open today for a 10-day festival

The will open for its annual festival for 10 days starting today. A release issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the shrine, said that head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru would preside over the temple opening ceremony. The festival will end on March 21.

The temple will also get a new gold-plated door for the sanctum sanctorum when the hill shrine opens for the festival. Read on...

5. Lahore HC to hear plea on Imran Khan's disqualification

The Lahore High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking a disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for not being "honest and righteous" and concealing the alleged parentage of a daughter with a former partner in his nomination papers for the 2018 election. The petition claims that Khan had concealed the alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections. Read on...



6. Saudi Foreign Minister to visit India today

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubier will visit India today, Ministry of External Affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Adel is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. The meeting will follow up on announcements made during last month's visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Read on...





7. Tibetans' mass demonstrations in Delhi

One of biggest activist groups of Tibetans living in exile, the Tibetan Youth (TYC), which held mass demonstrations in the capital on Sunday to mark 60 years of protest by Tibetans against the Chinese government, will continue their demonstrations today. March 10 is the Tibetan uprising day.

A rally scheduled to take place from Ram Leela Maidan to Jantar Mantar while the peace march will take place from Khan market and the candle light vigil on the concluding day March 12. The Tibetan government is also going to mark this event at their main Buddhist temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamsala.





8. Rahul to address Delhi booth in-charges today

President Rahul Gandhi will address thousands of party polling booth incharges in Delhi at a convention on Monday.

The convention — 'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' (my booth, my pride) — will be held at the Indira Gandhi stadium today. Delhi Congress leaders said that Gandhi wanted to meet booth incharges who serve as foot soldiers of the party, encourage them and give them tips about cornering the BJP and the AAP over the failures of their dispensations at the Centre and in Delhi, respectively. Read on...

9. DMK meet to finetune Lok Sabha election strategy

Days after formalising sharing of seat with allies for the Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened a meeting of its senior office-bearers today to fine-tune its strategy for the polls.

Deliberations on bypolls to the 21 Assembly constituencies and the scheduled for April 18 would be the agenda for the meeting, the party said.

The meeting, to be held at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here would see the participation of district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs, a party release said.