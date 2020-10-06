Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana for farmer protest cut short by a day

-
There has been a change in the schedule of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana as part of party's protest against the agriculture laws and it will now take place for one day instead of earlier two.
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said in a tweet that the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the state "will be for one day instead of two".
Gandhi will reach Pehowa in Haryana and then go to Kurukshetra. He held programmes in Punjab as part of 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.
The Congress has been protesting against three agriculture-related laws that have been enacted after passage of relevant bills during the monsoon session of parliament.
