Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre

Congress leader on Tuesday urged the to stay united to fight back the party in power at the Centre.

He was addressing the breakfast meeting held today by the

Speaking at the Constitution Club of India in the capital, the Congress leader said, "Single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it."

Opposition Party floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended a breakfast meeting called by Congress leader However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting.

Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Conference, Trinamool Congress and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), however, participated in the breakfast meeting of Opposition Floor leaders.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who was present in the meeting told ANI, " knows Pegasus is a threat for not only an individual but country. If anyone is spying on constitutional rights of privacy and expression, it's a serious concern. The Opposition wants discussion but the Centre is not letting us. The Centre should come clean."

After the meeting concluded, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders rode bicycles to the Parliament. The significance of riding cycles highlighted the issue of rising inflation across the country.

