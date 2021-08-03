Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties to stay united to fight back the party in power at the Centre.
He was addressing the breakfast meeting held today by the Opposition parties.
Speaking at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital, the Congress leader said, "Single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it."
Opposition Party floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended a breakfast meeting called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting.
Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Trinamool Congress and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), however, participated in the breakfast meeting of Opposition Floor leaders.
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who was present in the meeting told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi knows Pegasus is a threat for not only an individual but country. If anyone is spying on constitutional rights of privacy and expression, it's a serious concern. The Opposition wants discussion but the Centre is not letting us. The Centre should come clean."
After the meeting concluded, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders rode bicycles to the Parliament. The significance of riding cycles highlighted the issue of rising inflation across the country.
