JUST IN
Delhi records over 900 dengue cases in October, tally rises to 1,876
Adidas ends partnership with rapper Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson
Farmers affected by excessive rains will be given compensation: Shinde
Gopal Rai flags off 150 mobile smog guns to curb air pollution in Delhi
ESIC-run social security scheme adds 1.46 mn new members in Aug: Report
Delhi's pollution level lowest in 5 yrs post-Diwali, says Gopal Rai
15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali; house gutted, no casualty
SC notice to Centre on plea against supply of electoral roll to candidates
Political stability may give impetus to India-UK trade pact talks: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi air quality 'very poor' after Diwali, improves from previous years
Business Standard

Rahul wishes Diwali to Bharat Jodo Yatra workers, offers silver coins

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Diwali to all Bharat Yatris, drivers and labourers working in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra camp, offered them silver coins and sweets

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Diwali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Diwali to all Bharat Yatris, drivers and labourers working in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra camp, offered them silver coins and sweets, and hoped their faith in India's true values will defeat hate.

In his letter to them, he said their faith in India's true values will also illuminate the path forward.

He also gifted his fellow Bharat Yatris who are walking the entire yatra and the workers and drivers with a silver coin and sweets.

"We have walked hand in hand in the beautiful Bharat Jodo Yatra - your faith, your belief in yourselves and in India's true values will defeat hate and illuminate the path forward.

"Don't talk, act. Don't say, show. Don't promise, prove. I wish you and your family a very Happy Deepawali," Gandhi said in his letter to all yatris and those working at the camp.

The Congress also tweeted Gandhi's letter and said, "Wow... beautiful...full of affection. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Rahul Gandhi ji gave a wonderful gift to Bharat Yatris, camp workers and drivers in the form of a letter, sweets and silver coins - which they will never forget."

Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to help unite the country against the backdrop of hate and division that the Congress is alleging is being perpetrated by the BJP in society.

The 3,570-km yatra started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will continue for the next five months till February end and will pass through 12 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 17:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU