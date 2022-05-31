RailTel bags data centre management, cloud services orders from DRDO

Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has bagged two separate orders pertaining to Data Centre management and both together amounting to Rs 54.11 crore (excluding GST) which becomes Rs 68.86 crore (including GST) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

One order is for "Supply, Installation and Commissioning for Enhancement of Data Centre and Its Networking Infrastructure". This work order is valued at Rs 22.77 Crore (excluding GST) which after including GST amounts to Rs 26.87Crore (including GST), according to a press statement by RailTel.

Under this first order, the scope of work entails a turnkey solution for enhancing the data centre and its networking infrastructure to cater to the needs of future and enhanced IT needs.

This project is specifically focused to enhance the IT or non-IT or networking infrastructure to facilitate the deployment of for entire community.

Second-order is for "Supply, Installation and Commissioning of On-premise CLOUD Services". This second work order is valued at Rs 31.34 Crore (excluding GST) which after including GST amounts to Rs 36.99 crore (including GST), it added.

Under the second order, the scope of work entails turnkey solution for deploying a Cloud over their wide area network to cater to the needs of the DRDO community for various needful IT services.

Talking about it, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director RailTel said, "RailTel has established itself as a prominent Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider and as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country. Securing these prestigious projects from DRDO is an endorsement of RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities.

