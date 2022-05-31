HFCL bags Rs 237 cr order from private telco to supply optical fibre cables

-
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 237.25 crore from a private telecom operator for supplying optical fibre cables.
The company, however, did not disclose the name of the customer.
"We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the purchase order aggregating to Rs 237.25 crore from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of optical fibre cables," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.
The order is to be executed by October 2022, it added.
