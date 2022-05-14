Railways-coal sector rift continues amid ongoing power crisis in India

Despite the continuing power crisis in north India, the Indian Railways has failed to meet the demand for rakes for the transportation of coal during the first week of May, say sources. In the first seven days of May, Coal India Ltd needed 290 rakes per day to meet the demand from the power sector.

However, the national transporter managed to supply only 265 rakes a day, although that was an improvement of 8 per cent over the last financial year. “There was a demand shortage of 25 rakes a day for Coal India between May 1 and May 7,” said a coal sector source. The Indian ...