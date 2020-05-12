JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Breach in US law firm; data of Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, others hacked

PM Modi to address nation at 8pm, govt hints at easing lockdown
Business Standard

Railways get 45,000 bookings for special trains worth Rs 16 cr on Day 1

45,533 bookings worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these booking

Topics
Indian Railways | Coronavirus | special trains

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

railways
On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers.

Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh.

The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday.

So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.

The railways issued guidelines on Monday for 15 special trains, which will be operated from Tuesday, asking the passengers to carry their own food and linen, and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for a health screening.

On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers.

ALSO READ: Asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets allowed to travel: Railways

The railways will run eight trains on Tuesday -- three from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur, and one each from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, which will terminate at Delhi. These special trains will only have air-conditioned coaches.

For now, the Indian Railways have issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. They will run as daily, weekly or bi-weekly trains.

Since the trains will be operated amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, only the passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stations.

The fares of these trains will be equivalent to that of the Rajdhani trains and passengers can book tickets up to seven days in advance. However, no RAC, wait-list ticket or on-board booking by the ticket-checking staff will be permitted, the railways said.

The national transporter had suspended its passenger services in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.
First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU