Railways operating 846 passenger trains in view of Covid: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus sees passenger rush
Covid: Around 2,511 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered, says railway
Railways allows sale of platform tickets at 8 stations under Delhi division
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, WR probe on
Restrictions on travelling in local trains to continue: Maha govt to HC
-
The Centre said on Friday that in view of the Covid situation in the country, the Indian Railways is yet to operate passenger, mail and express trains in full strength, adding that it is presently running 1,517 special, mail or express trains and 846 passenger trains on a daily average basis.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways had discontinued all passenger carrying trains in March 2020.
He said that in view of the prevailing situation, only special trains with limited stoppages are being operated, keeping in view the suggestions and concerns of the state governments and the health advisories.
"As on August 1, Railways on a daily average basis operated 6,166 special trains, which included 1,517 mail or express trains and 846 passenger trains," the minister said.
Vaishnaw further said that Railways is keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation and regulating the operation of train services accordingly.
--IANS
aks/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU