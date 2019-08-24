Rain is 2% surplus at the all-India level, shows CRISIL Drip index

Rains have seen an unprecedented catch-up this year. Latest data shows rain is 2 per cent surplus (or above normal) at the all-India level, 13 per cent surplus in central India, and 6% surplus in the southern region, while the northwestern region had a minor deficit of 2 per cent. (still considered normal).

Yet, it is possible to see some skew in the distribution of rains. Eastern India has logged a deficiency of 15 per cent, though the shortage is not a big worry for crops given the low share of the region in crop production. The resurgence of the southwest monsoon has ...