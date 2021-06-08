Rain lashes Mumbai; MeT department calls it pre-monsoon showers

-
ALSO READ
Geminid meteor shower: Know how and when to watch meteor showers today
Cold Wave: India Met Department issues orange alert for north Indian plains
Intense heat in parts of Rajasthan, no relief for next 2 days: MeT dept
Isgec Heavy Engineering shares advance 12% on heavy volumes
Isgec Heavy Engineering leaps 9% on order wins from cement, steel sectors
-
Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the MeT department termed it as pre- monsoon showers.
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar here till 11 am.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district.
But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon has still not progressed to Mumbai.
When contacted, Shubhangi Bhute, director at the RMC Mumbai, termed the present rainfall in the city as "convective precipitation".
"You can observe that there is thunder, lightning and a constant variation in the intensity of the showers. You can call it pre-monsoon showers, but certainly not the south-west monsoon," she said.
These are no indications of onset of the monsoon here as yet, the official said.
"There has to be less variation and rains have to be widespread (to be called as monsoon showers). Apart from Mumbai, there should be rains over central Maharashtra also. Then only we can identify it as the south-west (SW) monsoon, she said.
The official further said going by the present observations, the SW monsoon onset here could be declared after a couple of days- by June 10.
"There is also an off-shore trough in the Arabian Sea, but it is weak. Had it been strong, it could have helped in the advancement of the monsoon," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU