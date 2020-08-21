JUST IN
Rains in parts of Haryana, Punjab; temperatures hover below normal

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, as rain lashed a few parts of the two states

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, as rain lashed a few parts of the two states.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 28 mm of rainfall during the day and recorded a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, which received 23 mm rain, registered a high of 29 degrees Celsius, four notches down the normal while Karnal's maximum settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius after 6 mm of rainfall.

Hisar registered a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab, which received light rains, recorded maximum temperatures of 29.3 and 27.6 degrees Celsius, which were four and six notches below normal limits, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a high of 30 degrees Celsius, five notches down the normal.

According to the MeT forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 20:15 IST

