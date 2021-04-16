Rajasthan CM announces weekend curfew from 6 pm on Apr 16 to 5 am on Apr 19

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
The chief minister took to Twitter to announce the fresh restrictions and appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times.
The decision comes on day that saw Rajasthan register 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of the disease.
Banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew.
Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in the infections.
Election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted.
