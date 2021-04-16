Chhattisgarh records 15,256 new coronavirus cases, sees 135 deaths

-
With 15,256 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike, taking the state's caseload to 5,01,500, a health official said.
With 135 deaths due to the viral infection recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 5,442, he said.
The state has been witnessing over 10,000 daily cases since the last nine days.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,21,769 after 113 people were discharged from hospitals, while 9,530 others completed their home isolation period in the day. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,74,289.
The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts reported 3,438 and 1,778 new cases, respectively, in the day. While the total count of infection in Raipur reached 1,06,319, including 1,431 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 62,166, including 1,054 deaths.
Rajnandgaon recorded 1,319 new cases, Bilaspur 1,139 and Balodabazar 616 among other districts, he said.
Of the latest fatalities, 105 were reported on Thursday and Wednesday while 30 earlier.
With 53,454 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 64,16,401.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,01,500, New cases 15,256, Deaths 5,442, Recovered 3,74,289, Active cases 1,21,769, Tests today 53,454, Total tests 64,16,401.
