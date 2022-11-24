JUST IN
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges masses to rise above caste, religion

"I say that people should rise above caste and religion and serve human beings. This was also the advice of Lord Mahavir," he said

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called upon people to rise above caste and religion, saying that division in the name of caste and religion weakens the society.

Gehlot was speaking at a program in Karauli district.

"I say that people should rise above caste and religion and serve human beings. This was also the advice of Lord Mahavir," he said.

"Unfortunately, we are divided in the name of castes and religion, so the society becomes weak," the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:55 IST

