RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalised

A portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the Supreme Court was operationalised on Thursday.
At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning soon.
Before we start with the mentioning (of cases), I wanted to say that the RTI portal is ready. It will start working in 15 minutes. In case, there are some problems, please bear with us. If there is some problem, get back to me...I will be more than happy to look into it, the CJI said.
The bench headed by the CJI had been hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online in the apex court.
Earlier, the CJI, while hearing the PIL on November 11, had said that the portal was "practically ready" for launch.
The online portal will streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act.
Earlier, RTI applications with respect to the top court were being filed through post only.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 13:56 IST
