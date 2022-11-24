JUST IN
RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalised
EC appointment case: 'Hold your mouth', Centre's lawyer tells the SC
FIFA World Cup: After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
Influential people get all kinds of favours: Ex-law officer of Tihar Jail
CCI to look into anti-profiteering steps under GST, replace NAA from Dec
Over 250,000 pilgrims visit Sabarimala in first six days of ongoing season
Plea of D K Shivakumar challenging ECIR against him not maintainable: ED
13 new measles cases, 1 death in Mumbai; fatality toll rises to 12
Efforts being made to overcome shortage of doctors: Uttarakhand Health Secy
'He is still critical, not passed yet,' says Vikram Gokhale's daughter
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep310: Trade with Australia, Fake Reviews, Markets, State Governors
Business Standard

RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalised

At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning soon

Topics
Supreme Court | RTI application

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

A portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the Supreme Court was operationalised on Thursday.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, said the portal will start functioning soon.

Before we start with the mentioning (of cases), I wanted to say that the RTI portal is ready. It will start working in 15 minutes. In case, there are some problems, please bear with us. If there is some problem, get back to me...I will be more than happy to look into it, the CJI said.

The bench headed by the CJI had been hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online in the apex court.

Earlier, the CJI, while hearing the PIL on November 11, had said that the portal was "practically ready" for launch.

The online portal will streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act.

Earlier, RTI applications with respect to the top court were being filed through post only.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 13:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.