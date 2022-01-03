Rajasthan continues to reel under cold wave, showers likely on Tuesday

-
Cold wave conditions continued to grip parts of Rajasthan on Monday with the meteorological department forecasting showers in the next 24 hours.
Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in the state with a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, officials said.
The minimum temperature was registered at 3.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli, and 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, they said.
According to the Met department, rainfall is likely to lash Bikaner, Jodhpur and Ajmer districts on Tuesday and several other parts of the state on Wednesday due to a western disturbance.
