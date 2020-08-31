Rajasthan coronavirus update: State reports 1,450 new cases, 13 deaths

As many as 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in on Sunday, said the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 80,227, including 14,091 active cases and 1,043 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

