Singaporean missions thank India's 'Corona warriors' for working tirelessly

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: India reports worst single-day spike; South Korea in recession
India weighs options in debate on who gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Centre launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to curb misinformation
Work from home norms to vaccine updates: Covid highlights of last 24 hours
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala flattens the curve; only one new case reported
-
The Singaporean missions in India on Sunday expressed their gratitude to 'Corona warriors' in India.
"As India enters Unlock 4.0, High Commissioner-designate Simon Wong and our colleagues across India take the opportunity to thank all COVID-19 warriors for working tirelessly and selflessly to keep us safe!" the Singaporean missions said on their official Twitter handle along with the video of officials of the missions thanking the corona warriors.
The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.
However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU