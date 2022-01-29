Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

-
-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
He is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation.
"Governor Kalraj Mishra got himself tested for COVID-19 today. His test result has come out to be positive for the virus. He is healthy and has no symptoms. He has appealed all the people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get their COVID-19 tests done," a tweet by the Raj Bhavan of Rajasthan said.
India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
As per government data, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 13.39 per cent from 15.88 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 16.89 per cent from 17.47 per cent yesterday.
